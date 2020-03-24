You are the owner of this article.
Three Bi-State Development employees test positive for COVID-19
ST. LOUIS — Three Bi-State Development employees have tested positive for COVID-19, a spokeswoman said Tuesday.

BSD operates the Metro transit system in the St. Louis region and the three employees work at the Brentwood MetroBus facility and at BSD's corporate headquarters in the One Metropolitan Square building in downtown St. Louis.

The three are being treated, according to a BSD statement.

"In response, anyone who had close contact with these team members was identified," the statement said. "Those individuals have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. In addition, the facilities and areas where potential exposure occurred have been sanitized and disinfected."

BSD did not explain the work each employee did.

Metro transit has taken precautions in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, representatives said, like cleaning buses and MetroLink trains, modifying transit schedules, providing hand-washing stations at some transit centers and limiting contact with drivers.

