Three COVID-19 deaths, 90 cases reported at St. Louis-area state mental health facilities

ST. LOUIS — At least three patients with COVID-19 have died at St. Louis-area state-run mental health facilities, and there have been 90 cases of the virus among patients and staff.

By Friday, 54 St. Louis-area staff members and 36 patients at six locations run by the state Division of Mental Health have tested positive for COVID-19.

Two patients died at the South County Habilitation Center in Mehlvile, also known as the St. Louis Developmental Disabilities Treatment Center.

The center is home to 44 residents and had seven patients and 16 staff members test positive for the virus by Friday.

The third death was reported at Bellefontaine Habilitation Center in Bellefontaine Neighbors, where 99 people are living. The center has had 16 staff and eight residents test positive for COVID-19.

Other St. Louis-area state-run mental health facilities with confirmed cases are:

St. Louis Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center (formerly St. Louis State Hospital) in St. Louis: 34 cases (14 staff, 20 patients). There are 180 residents at the center.