Three new cases of COVID-19 in St. Louis, bringing total to five

ST. LOUIS — Three more people in St. Louis have tested positive for COVID-19 in St. Louis, health officials said Thursday.

The total illnesses in the city caused by the coronavirus is now five. St. Louis County reports 10 cases.

“It’s crucial residents in the city of St. Louis continue to socially distance themselves from others, and stay home if they are ill,” said Fredrick Echols, city health director, in a statement.

Across Missouri, there have been at least 34 illnesses and one death caused by COVID-19. Illinois reports 422 cases, including three in St. Clair County and one in Madison County, and four deaths.

