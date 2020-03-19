You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Three new cases of COVID-19 in St. Louis, bringing total to five
0 comments
breaking

Three new cases of COVID-19 in St. Louis, bringing total to five

Missouri sees 1st coronavirus death; local elections delayed

A pedestrian crosses a nearly empty Kiener Plaza Park Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in St. Louis. Activity in downtown St. Louis was light Tuesday as businesses curtailed operations and encouraged employees to work from home if possible in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

ST. LOUIS — Three more people in St. Louis have tested positive for COVID-19 in St. Louis, health officials said Thursday.

The total illnesses in the city caused by the coronavirus is now five. St. Louis County reports 10 cases.

“It’s crucial residents in the city of St. Louis continue to socially distance themselves from others, and stay home if they are ill,” said Fredrick Echols, city health director, in a statement.

Across Missouri, there have been at least 34 illnesses and one death caused by COVID-19. Illinois reports 422 cases, including three in St. Clair County and one in Madison County, and four deaths.

LIVE BLOG: The latest local information on the coronavirus pandemic.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our free Coronavirus Update e-newsletter, including the latest cancellations, travel restrictions and invitations to live chats with trusted, local experts.




Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports