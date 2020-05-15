You are the owner of this article.
Three St. Louis-area Catholic grade schools to close after budget cuts from coronavirus fallout
Catholic school stresses need to serve community of non-Catholics

Students play in the Blair Avenue playground on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at Mass at Most Holy Trinity Catholic School. Most students at the small Catholic school are not Catholic. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS — Three Catholic schools will close at the end of the school year — Most Holy Trinity in north St. Louis, Christ, Light of the Nations in north St. Louis County and St. Joseph in Manchester — because of financial losses from the coronavirus pandemic, the Archdiocese of St. Louis said Friday.

“The Archdiocese of St. Louis believes that Catholic elementary schools represent much more than school buildings … Parish leaders of affected institutions, in partnership with archdiocesan leadership, are reaching out to families, staffs and faculties with specifics regarding the support they will receive in making transitions to other faith-based schools within the archdiocese,” reads a statement released Friday.

Students at Most Holy Trinity, in the Hyde Park neighborhood, are predominantly African American and non-Catholic. Families at Most Holy Trinity pay on average $600 a year in tuition, after financial aid support.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

