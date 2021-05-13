Top scientists question the need for COVID-19 booster shots

Some health experts, including Richard Hatchett, chief executive of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) that has funded many vaccine projects, say vaccine makers are right to plan ahead for boosters given the uncertainty over what will be needed in the long run.

Governments can then decide for themselves whether to buy the products, he said.

‘A little evidence’

Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE have so far found that their shot remains more than 91% effective for six months after people received their second dose, compared with nearly 95% demonstrated in their clinical trial. The companies will track how robust the protection remains over time.

Dr. William Gruber, Pfizer’s senior vice president of vaccine clinical research and development, told Reuters earlier this month the prediction for yearly boosters was based on “a little evidence” of a decline in immunity over those six months.

Pfizer expects the COVID-19 vaccine to be a major revenue contributor for years, and has forecast sales of $26 billion from the shot in 2021. Global spending on COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots could total $157 billion through 2025, according to U.S. health data firm IQVIA Holdings.