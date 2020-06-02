Total Access Urgent Care provides COVID-19 test results in 30 minutes for sick patients at two centers

Total Access Urgent Care announced this week it is providing a COVID-19 test that can provide results within 30 minutes. The tests are only offered at two of its 25 St. Louis-area locations for those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

The locations include the Florissant center, 1090 North Highway 67, and the South County center, 12626 Lamplighter Square. Appointments are not necessary, but patients can check in at TUAC.com or call 314-961-2255 for other testing options.

The two urgent care centers are using the Abbott molecular test, which analyzes nasal swabs and has been approved for emergency use by the FDA. The FDA warned two weeks ago, however, that it received 15 reports of possible inaccurate negative test results and is working with Abbott to address the problem.

“This test can still be used and can correctly identify many positive cases in minutes. Negative results may need to be confirmed,” Dr. Tim Stenzel with the FDA stated in a press release.