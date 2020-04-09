You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Tower Grove Park will close Friday to all vehicle traffic
0 comments
top story

Tower Grove Park will close Friday to all vehicle traffic

Subscribe today: $3/3 months

Tower Grove Park, the second largest park in St. Louis, announced it will close all its roads to vehicle traffic beginning Friday.

“By closing the roads, we can allow pedestrians to have additional space to maintain social distancing,” a statement read on the park’s website.

The main entrance to the 289-acre Victorian park has been closed since Sunday, March 29. 

Street parking will available on streets surrounding the park, including Magnolia Avenue and Arsenal Street.

The park roads will remain open to those using bicycles, skateboards and rollerblades; but watch out for pedestrians, the website warns.

While the city of St. Louis owns the land and structures in Tower Grove Park, it is the only city park managed by an independent board and staff.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports