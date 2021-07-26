Truman Medical Center in Kansas City to require workers to be vaccinated for COVID

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Truman Medical Centers in Kansas City announced Monday that it will require all workers to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, becoming one of the first in the Kansas City region to do so.

“[Truman Medical Centers/University Health] wants to ensure we are doing everything possible to keep our patients, our workforce, and our community safe,” Charlie Shields, president and CEO said in a written statement released Monday. Truman Medical Centers/University Health is an academic medical center providing health care in the Kansas City area.

“In doing so, we recognize the importance of leading by example. For that reason, and so the medical center remains able to care for the growing number of patients suffering from COVID-19, the entire workforce at Truman Medical Centers/University Health will be required to be vaccinated by Sept. 20,” Shields said.

The mandate is consistent with its long-standing practices of requiring health care workers to be vaccinated against serious infectious diseases for the safety of patients and staff. Approximately 70% of its staff have already been vaccinated against the coronavirus and its variants.