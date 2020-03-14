Trump takes coronavirus test, U.S. death toll rises to 50

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has taken a coronavirus test but said on Saturday that his temperature was "totally normal" as his administration ramped up efforts to contain a pandemic that has shut down much of the daily routine of American life.

After officials took the unprecedented step of checking the temperatures of journalists in the White House briefing room, Trump told reporters he took a test for the virus on Friday night and that he expects the results in "a day or two days."

Earlier on Saturday, officials in New York said an 82-year-old woman became the state's first coronavirus fatality.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the woman, who had previously suffered from emphysema, was hospitalized in Manhattan on March 3. He told reporters that the state's tally of cases had risen to 524. Nationwide, more than 2,000 people have been infected and 50 have died.

On Friday, Trump declared a national emergency in a move that he said would bring "the full power of the federal government" to bear on the escalating health crisis by freeing up some $50 billion in aid. He also urged every state to set up emergency centers to help fight the virus.

On Saturday, his administration was expected to extend to Britain and Ireland a ban on travel from Europe that would go into effect on Monday night, U.S. and airlines and officials said.

Signaling a new stage in prevention measures to protect U.S. leaders from the coronavirus, the White House on Saturday instituted a policy of checking the temperatures of journalists in the White House briefing room.