‘Tsunami’ of COVID-19 cases around world raises testing and quarantine fears

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said 90% of patients ending up in intensive care had not received booster vaccines, which medical experts say is the best protection against omicron.

Australia registered almost 18,300 new cases, eclipsing Tuesday’s previous pandemic high of around 11,300.

In Spain, demand for free testing kits from the Madrid regional government far outstripped supply, with long queues forming outside pharmacies.

Early data from Britain, South Africa and Denmark suggests the risk of hospitalization from omicron is lower than from delta, the WHO said in its latest epidemiological report.

However, the WHO’s top emergencies expert, Mike Ryan, said it was too soon to draw definitive conclusions because omicron was so far circulating largely among younger, less vulnerable age groups.

‘I just want to go home’

A number of governments were also increasingly worried by the huge numbers being forced into self-isolation because they had been in contact with a coronavirus sufferer.