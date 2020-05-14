Tune up your tent skills: Missouri campgrounds to begin reopening on Monday

JEFFERSON CITY — State parks will begin reopening campgrounds next week, officials announced Thursday, but measures will be taken to ensure social distancing for campers.

Campgrounds will open Monday to accommodate existing reservations, and parks will accept new reservations for camping dates for May 26 and beyond.

All campers will be required to have reservations prior to arriving at a campground. First-come, first-served camp sites will no longer be available.

State parks are introducing a contactless check-in system, and only credit and debit cards will be accepted as payment for reservations. Campground capacity will be limited at some parks. Park staff plan to increase the frequency of cleanings in campground bathrooms, and facility occupancy will be limited.

“We are happy to be able to reopen our campgrounds and provide another outdoor recreational opportunity for our visitors, but, as you might expect, our guests will see some changes,” Director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources Carol Comer said in a statement. “We hope all of our visitors will continue to be respectful of others, practice social distancing, avoid crowded areas, and do their part to help keep our parks and historic sites safe and clean.”