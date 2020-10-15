Twelve more St. Louis County inmates infected by COVID-19; a total 32 inmates infected

CLAYTON — Twelve inmates at the St. Louis County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Thursday, bringing the number of inmates infected by the disease there to 32.
The infections were confirmed after officials tested nearly 900 people incarcerated in the facility following an outbreak discovered Oct. 2.
As of Thursday, officials were only awaiting test results for 103 inmates, county health department spokeswoman Sara Dayley said Thursday.
Of the 32 inmates who tested positive for the disease, only three have shown signs of sickness, Dayley said. They were experiencing mild symptoms, she said.
The other inmates infected were showing no symptoms Thursday, she said.
But officials have not confirmed the source of the outbreak, first identified Oct. 2 in an inmate who tested positive for the disease during routine screening, Dayley said.
"Until the latest cluster of cases, DPH had detected no evidence of transmission of the virus within the facility," Daley said in a written release.
All 32 inmates infected with COVID-19 have been isolated in the facility, Dayley said. A medical provider is attending to all of them.
The facility had previously reported an extremely low incidence of coronavirus — 37 inmates and 24 employees had tested positive since the beginning of the pandemic, and all of the previous cases were traced to transmission before the individual entered the jail.
As of Thursday, the jail housed 898 inmates, though that number changes often; its capacity is 1,232.
