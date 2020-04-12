Two black men are latest to die from coronavirus in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Two more people have died from COVID-19, city health officials said Sunday.

There have now been a total of 19 deaths attributed to the virus in the city.

The two most recent deaths are both black men, one in his 50s and one in his 60s.

There have been 645 confirmed cases of the virus in city residents.

Health officials re-emphasized the importance of residents taking measures to protect themselves and others from getting sick by staying at home, social distancing and hand-washing.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member