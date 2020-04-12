You are the owner of this article.
Two black men are latest to die from coronavirus in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Two more people have died from COVID-19, city health officials said Sunday.

There have now been a total of 19 deaths attributed to the virus in the city.

The two most recent deaths are both black men, one in his 50s and one in his 60s.

There have been 645 confirmed cases of the virus in city residents.

Health officials re-emphasized the importance of residents taking measures to protect themselves and others from getting sick by staying at home, social distancing and hand-washing.

