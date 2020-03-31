Two COVID-19 testing sites opening in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Two community health centers in north St. Louis will offer free COVID-19 testing through April at drive-thru or walk-thru stations starting this week, officials said Tuesday.

Affinia Healthcare will begin offering testing Thursday outside its center at 1717 Biddle Street, north of downtown.

On April 6, CareSTL Health will begin testing at its location at 5471 Martin Luther King Drive, in St. Louis’ Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.

Both organizations ask anyone who wishes to be tested for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, to call the centers for a preliminary screening over the phone and to make an appointment to get tested. Because of a nationwide shortage of available testing kits, tests will be reserved for those most at risk, but neither organization will charge for the screenings or tests.

Affinia will provide drive-thru testing, chief medical officer Dr. Melissa Tepe said in a written statement. The site is within walking distance of area public housing and downtown homeless shelters.

“We trust that this temporary testing station, provided over a few weeks and as testing supplies are available, will serve a critical need in north St. Louis,” CEO Dr. Alan Freeman said in a written statement.

CareSTL hopes to offer drive-thru testing in coming weeks, said Dr. Hari Nallapaneni, chief medical officer. For now, the organization has set up tents outside the building to test people there.

CareSTL is currently sending tests to private laboratories for analysis, but is awaiting delivery of a machine that will allow the center to analyze tests there at the facility, Nallapaneni said. Tests sent to the labs are currently returned in about five or six days, he said.