Two Mizzou employees have COVID-19
0 comments

Two Mizzou employees have COVID-19

  • 0

COLUMBIA — Two employees at Mizzou tested positive for CVOID-19, University of Missouri officials said Sunday. 

The employees quarantined themselves after learning of the test results; neither was hospitalized Sunday. 

Public health officials are working with the two people to notify those who recently were in contact with them. A spokesman for Mizzou declined to describe the positions the employees hold.

All University of Missouri system employees will be working from home, if possible, starting on Monday through April 12. 

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our free Coronavirus Update e-newsletter, including the latest cancellations, travel restrictions and invitations to live chats with trusted, local experts.




Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports