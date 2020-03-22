Two Mizzou employees have COVID-19

COLUMBIA — Two employees at Mizzou tested positive for CVOID-19, University of Missouri officials said Sunday.

The employees quarantined themselves after learning of the test results; neither was hospitalized Sunday.

Public health officials are working with the two people to notify those who recently were in contact with them. A spokesman for Mizzou declined to describe the positions the employees hold.

All University of Missouri system employees will be working from home, if possible, starting on Monday through April 12.

