Two more die of coronavirus in Missouri as state tops 900 cases
Two more die of coronavirus in Missouri as state tops 900 cases

JEFFERSON CITY — State health officials reported 65 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday afternoon, for a total of 903. 

The state's Department of Health and Senior Services is also reporting two more deaths as a result of the novel coronavirus, for a total of 12 in the state. 

On Saturday, St. Louis city had 95 reported cases of the virus, and St. Louis county had 336, the state reported. 

St. Charles County so far has 43 reported cases, Franklin County has seven and Jefferson County has 17, state officials said.

More than 12,000 people have been tested statewide for the coronavirus, state health officials said.

