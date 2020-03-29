Two more die of coronavirus in Missouri as state tops 900 cases

JEFFERSON CITY — State health officials reported 65 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday afternoon, for a total of 903.

The state's Department of Health and Senior Services is also reporting two more deaths as a result of the novel coronavirus, for a total of 12 in the state.

On Saturday, St. Louis city had 95 reported cases of the virus, and St. Louis county had 336, the state reported.

St. Charles County so far has 43 reported cases, Franklin County has seven and Jefferson County has 17, state officials said.

More than 12,000 people have been tested statewide for the coronavirus, state health officials said.

We're presenting free coronavirus coverage to all our readers. Please consider a subscription to help us to continue this type of reporting. $3 for 3 months

Sign up for our free Coronavirus Update e-newsletter, including the latest cancellations, travel restrictions and invitations to live chats with trusted, local experts. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.