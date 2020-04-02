Two more die of coronavirus in St. Charles County, bringing total to 6

ST. CHARLES COUNTY— A man and a woman died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a release from St. Charles County Department of Health. Six people have died of coronavirus in the county.

The man, who died Thursday evening, was in his 50s, according to the release. He was also a resident of Frontier Health and Rehabilitation, where a growing number of people who worked or lived at the facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

The woman, who died Wednesday, was in her 70s.

As of 5:30 p.m., a total of 129 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in St. Charles County.