Two more die of coronavirus in St. Charles County, bringing total to 6
This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). CDC/ Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAMS

ST. CHARLES COUNTY— A man and a woman died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a release from St. Charles County Department of Health. Six people have died of coronavirus in the county. 

The man, who died Thursday evening, was in his 50s, according to the release. He was also a resident of Frontier Health and Rehabilitation, where a growing number of people who worked or lived at the facility have tested positive for COVID-19. 

The woman, who died Wednesday, was in her 70s.

As of 5:30 p.m., a total of 129 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in St. Charles County.

St. Louis County officials also announced Thursday that a sixth person has died from the virus. 

Concerned about COVID-19?

