Two more St. Charles nursing home residents succumb to COVID-19

ST. CHARLES — Two more residents of Frontier Health and Rehabilitation have died from complications of COVID-19, bringing the death toll at the skilled-nursing facility to eight, the St. Charles County Health Department reported Saturday.

A woman in her 70s and a woman in her 60s, both Frontier residents, are the latest victims of the fast-moving disease, which has sickened dozens at the St. Charles facility.

St. Charles County reported 349 people across the county have tested positive for COVID-19, and 13 people have died.

Frontier, at 2840 West Clay Street, houses 113 mostly elderly patients who are recovering from medical procedures. It was the first residential care facility in the St. Louis area to report COVID-19 cases.

At least a dozen nursing homes in the St. Louis area have reported COVID-19 cases, and deaths have been reported Life Care Center of St. Louis and Grandview Healthcare Center in Washington.

Also Saturday, the Missouri Veterans Commission confirmed the death of a resident of the St. Louis Veterans Home died from COVID-19.

The veteran died Friday at a St. Louis area hospital, where he had been since March 27.