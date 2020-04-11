Two more St. Charles nursing home residents succumb to COVID-19
Two more St. Charles nursing home residents succumb to COVID-19

More than three dozen people at St. Charles nursing home sickened by coronavirus

Paramedics with the St. Charles County Ambulance District wipe down a gurney on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, outside Frontier Health and Rehabilitation Center after transporting a man there. More than three dozen people at the St. Charles nursing home were sickened by the coronavirus. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

ST. CHARLES — Two more residents of Frontier Health and Rehabilitation have died from complications of COVID-19, bringing the death toll at the skilled-nursing facility to eight, the St. Charles County Health Department reported Saturday.

A woman in her 70s and a woman in her 60s, both Frontier residents, are the latest victims of the fast-moving disease, which has sickened dozens at the St. Charles facility.

St. Charles County reported 349 people across the county have tested positive for COVID-19, and 13 people have died.

Frontier, at 2840 West Clay Street, houses 113 mostly elderly patients who are recovering from medical procedures. It was the first residential care facility in the St. Louis area to report COVID-19 cases.

At least a dozen nursing homes in the St. Louis area have reported COVID-19 cases, and deaths have been reported Life Care Center of St. Louis and Grandview Healthcare Center in Washington.

Also Saturday, the Missouri Veterans Commission confirmed the death of a resident of the St. Louis Veterans Home died from COVID-19.

The veteran died Friday at a St. Louis area hospital, where he had been since March 27.

He is the only resident at any of the veterans commission's seven homes to test positive for COVID-19, the state agency said. 

After the first case was reported in Missouri on March 7, the commission restricted access to visitors, vendors and volunteers at all state veterans' homes, it said.  

 

