Two more St. Louis County preschool teachers test positive for COVID-19

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Two more teachers at the Deutsch Early Childhood Center at Congregation Temple Israel in Creve Coeur have tested positive for COVID-19, the school told parents in an email Sunday night.

That means at least four of the school's teachers and a parent of a student there have tested positive.

"Teacher #3's last day in the building was March 12; she is at home recovering and the family is self-quarantining," according to the email from Leslie Wolf, director of family education. "The fourth teacher's last day in the building was on March 9; she is no longer symptomatic."

The email also said the parent who tested positive attended Temple Israel's Purim carnival March 8 and that he is recovering at home.

"Based on the health department's reporting on the growing number of those who've tested positive, it is likely there will be additional cases throughout St. Louis," the email said. "You can count on us to continue to share critical information that has a direct impact on your ability to stay safe. However, we believe that continued reporting of potential new cases is not helpful for our public health or well-being."

The school’s enrollment is about 160 students ages 18 months to 5 years, a spokeswoman said last week.

