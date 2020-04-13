Two residents of Monroe County assisted-living home dead of COVID-19, officials say

COLUMBIA, Ill. — Two residents of a Metro East assisted-living facility for older adults have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, Monroe County officials said Monday.
Garden Place assisted-living in Columbia is the fifth residential care facility in the St. Louis-area to confirm deaths of COVID-19.
The two deaths at the facility bring Monroe County’s total number of deaths of COVID-19 to three, Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner said. The county reported April 7 that a man in his 80s had died after testing positive for the disease several days earlier.
As of Monday, a total of at least 46 residents of Monroe County have tested positive for COVID-19, including the three deaths, Wagner said. He did not release more details.
It was unclear Monday how many of the COVID-19 cases were residents or staff at Garden Place, which first reported an outbreak April 8. At least 16 residents and eight employees of the facility have tested positive. A spokeswoman for the company that owns the facility did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
At least nine other residential care facilities in the St. Louis area have confirmed COVID-19 cases, including three facilities that have confirmed deaths. Five residents of Life Care Center of St. Louis have died, eight residents of Frontier Health and Rehabilitation in St. Charles have died, and two residents of Grandview Healthcare Center in Washington have died. On Friday, a veteran at the St. Louis Veterans Home in Bellefontaine Neighbors died at a hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.
The facilities, including Garden Place, have said they took precautions ordered by federal and local health officials to prevent the spread of the virus, including barring visitors and screening employees and residents daily for symptoms including fevers and coughs.
Nationwide, more than 3,600 residents of nursing homes or long-term care facilities have died of COVID-19 as of Monday, according to an analysis by the Associated Press.
In Missouri, at least 49 state-licensed residential care facilities have reported COVID-19 outbreaks, according to the state Department of Health and Senior Services.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.