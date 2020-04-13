Two residents of Monroe County assisted-living home dead of COVID-19, officials say

COLUMBIA, Ill. — Two residents of a Metro East assisted-living facility for older adults have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, Monroe County officials said Monday.

Garden Place assisted-living in Columbia is the fifth residential care facility in the St. Louis-area to confirm deaths of COVID-19.

The two deaths at the facility bring Monroe County’s total number of deaths of COVID-19 to three, Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner said. The county reported April 7 that a man in his 80s had died after testing positive for the disease several days earlier.

As of Monday, a total of at least 46 residents of Monroe County have tested positive for COVID-19, including the three deaths, Wagner said. He did not release more details.