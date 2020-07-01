Two southern Missouri health departments issue public health alerts, one connected to Potosi High graduation

The Washington County Health Department on Wednesday announced a public health alert due to a possible COVID-19 community exposure.
Prior to being diagnosed as COVID-19 positive, a guest of a student attended the Potosi High School graduation on June 27.
The Potosi School District has been notified and is working closely with the health department to notify the public, according to the health department.
Close contacts of the case have been notified; however, the health department said that any person attending the event should diligently monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 through July 11. Close contact is defined as being within 6 feet of a confirmed case for at least 15 minutes.
Persons who are not close contacts are at a low risk for developing COVID-19. If you attended the event but are not a close contact you do not need to quarantine unless you develop symptoms, the health department said. If you become ill, please contact your healthcare provider.
The health department did report one new case on Wednesday. Washington County now has 27 total cases and seven active cases.
Earlier on Wednesday, the St. Francois County Health Center announced a public health alert due to a possible COVID-19 community exposure.
Prior to being diagnosed, a COVID-19 positive person attended the following event: Loomis Bros. Circus in Bonne Terre on June 24 from 6:50 p.m.-7:40 p.m. The case was infectious at the time, but not symptomatic.
