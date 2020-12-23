Two St. Charles County restaurants sue to overturn 11 p.m. closing time

ST. CHARLES — Two restaurants filed a lawsuit this week against St. Charles, St. Charles County and others seeking to overturn the 11 p.m. mandated closing time for bars and restaurants.

A hearing on a temporary restraining order the restaurants are seeking was scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday in St. Charles Circuit Court.

The suit filed Tuesday by Tony's on Main in St. Charles and Shamrock's Pub and Grill in St. Peters criticizes officials for months of inaction to halt the spread of the coronavirus before they issued a "bizarre and non-sensical" emergency order Nov. 24 that banned bars, restaurants and other establishments that serve alcohol from remaining open past 11 p.m.

The suit says no other businesses are subjected to that closing time, and that there is no scientific basis for the order. It also points out that the Ameristar Casino, which serves alcohol, is exempt.

The suit says one aim of the plan is to reduce crowds at bars in downtown St. Charles.

It seeks a judge's order that would bar enforcement of the order.

"We just want a level playing field," said St. Charles lawyer Daniel Goldberg, who filed the suit.