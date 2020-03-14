Two St. Clair County residents among Illinoisans testing positive for coronavirus, officials say

ST. LOUIS — Illinois public health officials said Saturday that they are studying possible exposures and travel histories of two St. Clair County residents who tested positive for coronavirus, one who is in her 60s, the other in her 70s.

The two women are the first coronavirus cases to be reported from southern Illinois. Two additional cases are also the first to be announced from central Illinois, a man from Woodford County and another man from Cumberland County. Both are in their 70s.

“We are starting to receive results from commercial laboratory testing,” Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director Illinois Department of Public Health, said in a press release. “With these additional results, we expect the number of identified cases to increase dramatically all across the state. It is vitally important that we implement social distancing measures, such as staying home and cancelling large events. These are actions that can reduce the number of infections that occur in the community, and ultimately alleviate the strain on our health care systems.”

Gov. J.B. Pritzker recently announced that all public and private schools in Illinois will close until March 30.

“As we expected, we are beginning to identify cases of COVID-19 outside of the Chicago area,” Pritzker said in a press release on Saturday about the contagious disease.

As of Saturday, the total number of coronavirus cases in Illinois is now 64, including 14 new cases in the Chicago area.

