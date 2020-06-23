You are the owner of this article.
Two St. Louis County jail inmates, 11 employees tested positive for COVID in recent weeks
Two St. Louis County jail inmates, 11 employees tested positive for COVID in recent weeks

Buzz Westfall Justice Center

Buzz Westfall Justice Center at 100 South Central Avenue, seen here on March 7, 2020 (Post-Dispatch)

CLAYTON — Two inmates and 11 St. Louis County jail employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since late March, according to county health records released Tuesday. 

The two inmates and four of the employees tested positive in early June, according to records of COVID-19 testing of jail employees and inmates since March 26, when an employee first reported a positive test result. 

The records were released Tuesday in response to a June 17 open records request by Clayton attorney Mark Pedroli, who asked for the number of jail employees testing positive for the disease. 

The first jail employee who reported a COVID-19 infection was tested off-site, according to the records. Eight other employees tested off-site reported positive diagnoses between May 15 and June 14. 

Those test results have not been verified by county health officials, Department of Health spokesman Chris Ave said.

The department tested 145 employees between May 16 and May 22 and found two employees with COVID-19.

The department has also tested 979 inmates since early April, according to records. Two inmates tested positive on June 10. Both inmates are asymptomatic and have been isolated from other inmates, Ave said. 

County health officials interviewed each employee who tested positive for COVID-19 and notified anyone who had close contact with them, he said. 

The Post-Dispatch reported April 8 that two jail employees had tested positive for COVID-19 weeks earlier after several jail staffers complained that they had not been informed of the test results.  

Ave did not know Tuesday if the county health records, which documented the number of tests and positive results at the jail between March 26 and June 16, included those two employees.

