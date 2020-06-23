Two St. Louis County jail inmates, 11 employees tested positive for COVID in recent weeks

CLAYTON — Two inmates and 11 St. Louis County jail employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since late March, according to county health records released Tuesday.

The two inmates and four of the employees tested positive in early June, according to records of COVID-19 testing of jail employees and inmates since March 26, when an employee first reported a positive test result.

The records were released Tuesday in response to a June 17 open records request by Clayton attorney Mark Pedroli, who asked for the number of jail employees testing positive for the disease.

The first jail employee who reported a COVID-19 infection was tested off-site, according to the records. Eight other employees tested off-site reported positive diagnoses between May 15 and June 14.

Those test results have not been verified by county health officials, Department of Health spokesman Chris Ave said.

The department tested 145 employees between May 16 and May 22 and found two employees with COVID-19.

The department has also tested 979 inmates since early April, according to records. Two inmates tested positive on June 10. Both inmates are asymptomatic and have been isolated from other inmates, Ave said.