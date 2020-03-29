Two St. Louis doctors deployed on U.S. Navy hospital ships to ease burden of COVID-19

Two local doctors in the U.S. Navy were deployed last week to serve on two naval hospital ships sent to the parts of the U.S. most heavily hit by COVID-19 to ease the patient load for hospitals in those areas. The doctors will serve on the ships for 60 days, their family members said.

The USNS Comfort and the USNS Mercy were sent to take on patients not suffering from COVID-19 in New York and Los Angeles so that area hospitals can focus on treating the novel coronavirus. The USNS Comfort departed for New York on Saturday, and the USNS Mercy began accepting patients in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Dr. Brad Bernstein, 62, is an anesthesiologist and lifelong St. Louisan who has his own private practice and works at area hospitals. He’s currently aboard the USNS Comfort.

Dr. Gavin Dunn, 44, is a neurosurgeon with the Washington University Department of Neurosurgery. He’s aboard the USNS Mercy, which has made port in Los Angeles.

“He’s delighted to go,” Dunn’s father Peter Dunn said. “He’s quite looking forward to doing his part.”

Each ship is the length of three football fields and both are equipped with 12 operating rooms, 1,000 patient beds, 80 intensive care beds, four radiology suites, a CT scanner, and enough room for 1,200 medical staff and 71 civil service mariners, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

Bernstein’s daughter Simone Bernstein, who is in residency at Washington University to be a psychiatrist, said that while she worries about her father, she finds what he’s doing “inspirational.”