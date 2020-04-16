You are the owner of this article.
Two St. Louis police officers in ICU with COVID-19 get support from Backstoppers
ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis police officers who have been hospitalized in intensive care units with COVID-19 will get support from the nonprofit Backstoppers, the organization announced Thursday. 

Backstoppers, which typically financially supports families of St. Louis area first responders who die or sustain a catastrophic injury in the line of duty, announced it will be giving the families' of both officers $10,000 to help with expenses and medical bills. 

Both St. Louis police officers have been in the ICU for more than two weeks with the disease, according to Backstoppers. 

St. Louis police would not say Thursday how many members of the department have tested positive for the virus or been hospitalized. The department's traffic division, made up of 15 to 20 officers, was put under quarantine in late March after a sergeant tested positive for COVID-19, a police union official said last month.  

A North County Police Cooperative officer and a St. Louis County Sheriff's deputy have also been hospitalized with COVID-19, and there have been confirmed cases of the virus in the St. Louis County Police Department, including Officer Nathan Phillips who returned to work this week after a full recovery. 

