Two teachers, parent at St. Louis County preschool test positive for COVID-19

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Two teachers at the Deutsch Early Childhood Center at Congregation Temple Israel in Creve Coeur and a parent with a student there have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter sent to parents this week.

"All are recovering well, and we all send them best wishes for a speedy recovery," Leslie Wolf, the school's director, said in a Wednesday email obtained by the Post-Dispatch.

St. Louis County's health department is communicating with the parent and teachers and anyone else who may have been exposed, Wolf's email said.

The message did not identify any of those infected with the virus.

The school closed last week because of reports of illness among DECC's teachers, Wolf's email said.

Erin May, a spokeswoman for Temple Israel, said Thursday that St. Louis County Health Department officials notified the school Wednesday evening of the three new cases.

May said the school closed last Thursday after several reported cases of flue among staff and students. She said the school is deep-cleaning its facility this week during spring break and is tentatively scheduled to reopen April 6. School board members are meeting Thursday night to decide whether to delay reopening the school.

The school has an enrollment of about 180 to 200 students ages 18 months to five years old, May said.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Missouri rose to 24 as of Wednesday, according to Gov. Mike Parson, who also reported the state’s first death: a resident older than 60 who lived in Boone County, home to the University of Missouri, who tested positive on Tuesday after recently traveling abroad.