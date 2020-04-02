You are the owner of this article.
Two Warson Woods Dierbergs associates test positive for COVID-19
WARSON WOODS— Two Dierbergs Market employees are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19, the store announced on its website. 

Dierbergs informed employees of the associates testing positive on Wednesday.  

The store is still open after being thoroughly cleaned by a separate company, the statement said.

Previously the store posted on social media about employees wearing bandannas and other eye protective gear at the store. 

