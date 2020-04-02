Two Warson Woods Dierbergs associates test positive for COVID-19

WARSON WOODS— Two Dierbergs Market employees are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19, the store announced on its website.
Dierbergs informed employees of the associates testing positive on Wednesday.
The store is still open after being thoroughly cleaned by a separate company, the statement said.
Previously the store posted on social media about employees wearing bandannas and other eye protective gear at the store.
