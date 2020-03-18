Two Washington University physicians test positive for the coronavirus

UPDATED at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday with two Washington University physicians testing positive for the coronavirus.

Two physicians with Washington University in St. Louis have tested positive for the coronavirus, the university announced Wednesday afternoon.

It was not immediately clear if either case had been previously reported by city or county officials.

One of the physicians lives in St. Louis and the second physician lives in St. Louis County, spokeswoman Judy Finch said in a written statement. The physicians are in quarantine and are not working with patients, she said.

"We are working as diligently and quickly as possible with public health officials who are focused on identifying and communicating with anyone who may have had contact with the physicians," Finch said.

University Chancellor Andrew D. Martin said in a statement to students and staff that two university students have also tested positive.

The two had studied abroad in Denmark before returning to the states, Martin said. Both are in quarantine out-of-state and are receiving care.

The announcements by Washington University were among several developments Wednesday as public health officials struggle to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson announced the city will ban social gatherings of more than 10 people beginning Friday to prevent the spread.

Krewson announced the measure, which is based on recommendations by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at a press conference at City Hall after reporting the city's second case of the virus. That second case is one of the university physicians.