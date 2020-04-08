U.S. nurses who can’t get tested fear they are spreading coronavirus

NEW YORK — In New York City, an intensive care nurse treated patients for three days after she started displaying symptoms of COVID-19 — but couldn’t get a test from her hospital. In Georgia, a nurse was denied a test after treating an infected patient who died.

In Michigan, one of the few hospital systems conducting widespread staff testing found that more than 700 workers were infected with the coronavirus — more than a quarter of those tested.

More than a month after the pandemic hit the United States, the persistent test shortages mean that health workers are treating patients while experiencing mild symptoms that could signal they are infected themselves, according to Reuters interviews with 13 nurses and 2 doctors who described testing shortages at their hospitals.

Many medical centers are testing only the workers with the most severe symptoms, according to the frontline workers and hospital officials. As a result, nurses and doctors risk infecting patients, colleagues and their families without knowing they are carrying the virus, medical experts say.