U.S. regulators ignored workers’ COVID-19 safety complaints amid deadly outbreaks

Five current and former OSHA employees told Reuters that the agency never developed an aggressive and focused strategy to respond to the pandemic. An OSHA field employee told Reuters that cases related to the pandemic often get slowed down by multiple layers of approval in regional offices and in Washington. The relatively small number of violations the agency has issued take months to process, the employee said.

“I’m not proud of what we’ve done,” the person said.

The ineffectiveness reflects an overall neglect of the agency by the administration of President Donald Trump, the employees said. The administration has left many of the agency’s top leadership positions filled by “acting” managers. OSHA has gone without a Senate-confirmed administrator for Trump’s entire four-year term.

“What you’re seeing with COVID is a function of not having a leader,” said Kelly Schnapp, a former director of OSHA’s Office of Science and Technology Assessment, who left the agency in 2019.

White House spokesman Judd Deere dismissed the suggestion that U.S. safety regulators had failed to properly address the pandemic. “OSHA’s mission and focus has never wavered: Protecting America’s workers on the job,” he said in a statement.