U.S. Sen. Hawley says his results came back negative after taking COVID-19 test

JEFFERSON CITY — U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley said Saturday that a test he took for COVID-19 has come back negative.

The Missouri Republican took to Twitter to announce his test results and to offer prayers to President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, both of whom contracted COVID-19, and to "every American who is battling this virus."

Hawley took the test after attending a White House event last week celebrating Judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.

His spokeswoman, Kelli Ford, said earlier Saturday that Hawley had exhibited no symptoms and was taking the test "out of an abundance of caution."

The test was Hawley's first since attending the event last weekend at the White House, Ford said.

She said that over the prior 24 hours, Hawley had consulted with his personal physician and the U.S. Capitol's Office of Attending Physician "about his potential exposure to people with COVID-19."

Ford said the physicians "did not recommend additional testing or quarantine at this time."

Others have tested positive for COVID-19 following the event, including President Trump, who was being treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Saturday.