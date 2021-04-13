U.S. to call for pause on Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine

Johnson & Johnson said it was working closely with regulators and noted no clear causal relationship had been established between the events and the COVID-19 vaccine made by its Janssen unit.

One woman died and a second in Nebraska has been hospitalized in critical condition, the New York Times reported, citing officials.

As of April 12, more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine had been administered in the United States.

Johnson & Johnson’s shares were down 3% before the opening bell.

The U.S. move comes less than a week after Europe’s drugs regulator said it was reviewing rare blood clots in four people in the United States who had received the shot.

European officials have said Johnson & Johnson began delivering its COVID-19 vaccine to EU countries on Monday and had committed to delivering 55 million doses to the bloc by the end of June and another 120 million in the third quarter.

Europe’s drugs regulator continues to recommend the use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, saying the benefits outweigh the risks. Several EU countries, however, have limited its use to certain age groups.