University City closes recreation center due to case of COVID-19
UNIVERSITY CITY — The Centennial Commons in University City has been closed due to a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The city said on its website Friday that the facility will be closed until further notice while it is cleaned.

Masks are required at Centennial Commons for those who are not fully vaccinated, according to the facility's webpage.

