University of Illinois will end COVID-19 testing requirements for vaccinated students

CHICAGO — The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign will waive weekly COVID-19 testing requirements for students and employees who can show they are fully vaccinated by the fall term.

The new policy, announced Thursday, will take effect no later than Aug. 23, the first day of the fall 2021 semester, but could be rolled out earlier during the summer, a universitywide email stated. Under the new rules, those who share proof of vaccination with the school, showing that two weeks have passed since receiving the final dose, will be exempt from the testing requirement and granted access to campus buildings.

“We are simply following science and (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidance, and we made clear that we will continue to adapt as necessary and appropriate,” spokeswoman Robin Kaler said in an email.

The announcement comes as colleges nationwide are trying to incentivize inoculations among students, faculty and staff who frequent campus. Some universities, including at several private colleges in Illinois, are mandating the shots.