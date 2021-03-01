University of Illinois wins FDA approval for saliva COVID-19 test: ‘We’re wasting no time in deploying this,’ Pritzker vows

CHICAGO — The saliva-based COVID-19 test developed by University of Illinois researchers has obtained federal emergency use authorization, a highly anticipated stamp of approval that confirms its accuracy and enables broader distribution across the state.

The test, known as covidSHIELD, appeared on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s online list of approved molecular diagnostic tests on Monday. U. of I. has relied on the test to keep its three campuses open for in-person learning since the fall, garnering national attention for the technology and running more than 1.5 million samples to date.

In a statement, Gov. J.B. Pritzker hailed the test as “groundbreaking work” and said he is “wasting no time in deploying this technology throughout the state.”

Pritzker has already allocated $20 million in federal relief funding to expand the saliva test to the state’s nine other public universities and 48 community colleges. The money will cover the purchase of 1 million tests to be divided among the campuses by the Illinois Board of Higher Education.

“Each university has determined how it will handle COVID-19 testing for the spring semester, as was the case during the fall, but SHIELD Illinois provides a proven option,” a news release said.