University of Missouri leaders take pay cuts, layoffs ahead from financial impact of coronavirus

Top leaders at the four University of Missouri campuses will take 10% pay cuts from May through July in response to financial stress from the coronavirus pandemic.

Layoffs as soon as this month are also possible as the university system tries to trim its budget by 15%, according to an email sent Tuesday to faculty and staff from the four campus leaders.

"While the exact toll is not yet known, it is clear our major sources of funding will remain under stress and uncertainty for the short-term and into the future," reads the email.

UM System President Mun Choi told the system's board of curators at a recent meeting to expect losses of up to $180 million stemming from the pandemic.

Choi and top leaders including UMSL's new Chancellor Kristin Sobolik will take the pay cut along with vice presidents, cabinet members and deans at the four campuses.

Other UM system administrators will be asked to volunteer for similar pay cuts, according to the email.

System leaders previously eliminated merit raises and placed restrictions on hiring and spending as part of the budget cuts related to the pandemic.

The universities refunded $25 million in room and board fees to students for the remaining spring semester. Earlier this month, Mizzou announced that summer school classes on the Columbia campus will be moved online.

