University of Missouri System to require COVID-19 vaccine
University of Missouri System to require COVID-19 vaccine

Jesse Hall

file photo

Jesse Hall and the columns on the campus of the University of Missouri Columbia, pictured on July 28, 2010.

ST. LOUIS — Most University of Missouri System employees will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to comply with a federal mandate, the Board of Curators decided on Thursday.

Employees have until Jan. 4 to get their final shot in order to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 18.

The board’s vote means the university will comply with a federal mandate requiring all federal contractors to be vaccinated.

Failing to comply would endanger about $76 million in federal contracts throughout the university system.

