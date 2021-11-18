University of Missouri System to require COVID-19 vaccine

ST. LOUIS — Most University of Missouri System employees will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to comply with a federal mandate, the Board of Curators decided on Thursday.

Employees have until Jan. 4 to get their final shot in order to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 18.

The board’s vote means the university will comply with a federal mandate requiring all federal contractors to be vaccinated.

Failing to comply would endanger about $76 million in federal contracts throughout the university system.

