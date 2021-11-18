University of Missouri System to require COVID-19 vaccine

Associated Press
ST. LOUIS — Most University of Missouri System employees will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to comply with a federal mandate, the Board of Curators decided on Thursday.
-
Percentage of fully vaccinated COVID patients rising in St. Louis-area hospitals
-
With COVID caseload rising, St. Louis County again at ‘high’ risk
-
Missouri attorney general asks for emails, texts from Jones, Page regarding mask mandates
-
Missouri to let nursing homes close due to vaccine mandate
-
Pandemic evolving, task force chief says, as Missouri logs an uptick in COVID-19 cases
Employees have until Jan. 4 to get their final shot in order to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 18.
The board’s vote means the university will comply with a federal mandate requiring all federal contractors to be vaccinated.
Failing to comply would endanger about $76 million in federal contracts throughout the university system.
Roland Klose • 314-340-8128
@rwklose on Twitter
Stay up to date on life and culture in St. Louis.