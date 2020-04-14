Live

University of Missouri System weighs major cuts due to virus
University of Missouri System weighs major cuts due to virus

Jesse Hall

Jesse Hall and the columns on the campus of the University of Missouri-Columbia, pictured on July 28, 2010. Photo by Erik M. Lunsford, elunsford@post-dispatch.com

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Leaders of the University of Missouri System are considering layoffs, unpaid leave and other ways to contain costs due to the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Tuesday.

University of Missouri System President Mun Choi said in a statement that major sources of funding “will remain under stress for some time to come.”

He said that effective May 1, he and system vice presidents, chancellors, deans at the four universities and other leaders are taking 10% salary cuts that will last until at least July 31.

Meanwhile, budget planners at each university are developing plans for cuts of up to 15%. Some budget-cutting decisions will be made by April 30, the university system said.

