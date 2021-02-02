Untold number of people were vaccinated at city event based on old state obesity criteria

ST. LOUIS — The acting director of the St. Louis Department of Health said Tuesday the city’s COVID-19 vaccine registration website had originally listed a body mass index (BMI) greater than 30 as a qualifying condition to get the vaccine, but that the threshold set by the state has since changed to 40.
The old guideline led some to get emailed invitations to the city’s first large-scale mass vaccination event held Saturday at Union Station, where they were “allowed to go through the vaccination process,” Dr. Fredrick Echols told a special committee of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen.
About 1,800 people out of more than 34,000 who have registered on the city’s website were able to get their first dose of vaccine at Saturday’s event, he said. Priority went to those who signed up first.
The committee, chaired by Aldermanic President Lewis Reed, met with Echols to discuss several reports of people getting doses who did not meet the current eligibility requirements set by the state — with jobs in health care or emergency services, over the age of 65 or have certain underlying health conditions.
One of the underlying conditions is obesity, which the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has defined for vaccine eligibility as having a BMI greater than 40. But Jacob Long, a spokesman for St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, said that when the city’s vaccine registration site went live on Jan. 13, the state at the time had set the threshold at 30, which the city had to follow.
More than 13,000 people registered on the site in less than 36 hours, Long said. The next day, the state revised its guidelines to say only those with BMI over 40 qualified for vaccine, he said.
The city’s registration website has since been revised to reflect the correct threshold of 40, Echols told the committee. It is unclear when the update was finally made, but the registration site was still unchanged as of Saturday morning.
Long said the city was not going tell those who registered with a BMI over 30 as their only qualifying factor that they were no longer eligible. “We are not going to go back and take people off the list who signed up in good faith” based on the state criteria at the time, he said.
Some who received invites to Saturday’s event told staff upon arrival that they didn’t meet any of the state’s current requirements, and those individuals were turned away, Echols said. Others, however, may not have understood the updated state requirements.
“We ask people to be honest to ensure that those at highest risk are able to receive the vaccine,” Echols said.
Reed said many people don’t know how to calculate their BMI.
“The average person wouldn’t have any idea what their BMI is, so they’d just be guessing,” Reed said.
The problem may reach beyond the BMI mistake, however.
Alderman Christine Ingrassia, D-6th Ward, said she was contacted by 20 to 30 individuals under the age of 65 who did not mark any of the underlying conditions on their registration form, yet they still received email invites and got the vaccine; as well as those with underlying conditions who registered immediately and did not get an invite.
Ingrassia requested to see the registration forms of all those who received doses Saturday, with their names and addresses removed. “I just need to know why they qualified,” Ingrassia said. Echols said he could provide the forms to Reed in the next two days.
Alderman Cara Spencer, chair of the aldermanic Health and Human Services Committee, has also scheduled a committee meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday to discuss the issues with vaccine registration. Spencer, D-20th Ward, and Reed are among four candidates running for mayor in the March 2 primary.
Committee members also expressed concern about the elderly and homebound not being able to get information about the vaccine or a way to get doses. Members suggested a drive-through vaccination evens similar to what have been held in other counties so people don’t have to stand in long lines, as well as setting up events in churches.
Echols said the city is partnering with agencies that serve seniors as and is expected to get a vehicle through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which could be used by a vaccination team to visit people’s homes. He also encouraged family members to help get seniors registered and to vaccination events.
Those who don’t have access to a computer can call the health department at 314-657-1499 to get registered, he said.
Reed also expressed dismay over an announcement Monday by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson that placed the St. Louis County Department of Public Health in a lead role for vaccinating the region. Parson announced that 23% of the state’s vaccine doses will go mass vaccination events across the state, while 53% will go to select hospitals in each of the state’s nine regions who have the capability of administering 5,000 vaccines in a week. In the St. Louis region, that included all the major hospital systems plus the St. Louis County Department of Health.
“I’m not sure how well thought out that plan was,” Reed said. “With the complexity of our population and need to ensure people in the city get equal and unfettered access, I don’t understand what makes it more effective for the county to oversee that.”