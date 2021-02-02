Untold number of people were vaccinated at city event based on old state obesity criteria

Committee members also expressed concern about the elderly and homebound not being able to get information about the vaccine or a way to get doses. Members suggested a drive-through vaccination evens similar to what have been held in other counties so people don’t have to stand in long lines, as well as setting up events in churches.

Echols said the city is partnering with agencies that serve seniors as and is expected to get a vehicle through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which could be used by a vaccination team to visit people’s homes. He also encouraged family members to help get seniors registered and to vaccination events.

Those who don’t have access to a computer can call the health department at 314-657-1499 to get registered, he said.

Reed also expressed dismay over an announcement Monday by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson that placed the St. Louis County Department of Public Health in a lead role for vaccinating the region. Parson announced that 23% of the state’s vaccine doses will go mass vaccination events across the state, while 53% will go to select hospitals in each of the state’s nine regions who have the capability of administering 5,000 vaccines in a week. In the St. Louis region, that included all the major hospital systems plus the St. Louis County Department of Health.