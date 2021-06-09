Unused Johnson & Johnson COVID doses are piling up as FDA waits to see if shelf life can be extended

Mangia said his clinic network is seeing overall distribution of the vaccines remain steady as sites expand hours and offer Friday night vaccine events for those concerned about missing work because of possible side effects. But given the lack of interest in Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, he said, he doesn’t think moving the expiration date will improve matters.

Officials in West Virginia have more than 20,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine on hand but little backlog of other COVID vaccines, said state COVID czar Dr. Clay Marsh, who is also vice president of West Virginia University Health Sciences. Officials offered the excess to other states, but there were no takers. Marsh said they approached the federal government about sending the unused doses to countries that need it, but have learned the logistics are challenging.

“If we’re not able to use something that can save lives, we’re trying to see if there’s someone who can,” he said.

As of Tuesday, 52% of Americans had received at least one dose of COVID vaccine, according to the CDC.