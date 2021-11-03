Unvaccinated? Don’t count on leaving your family death benefits

The change comes as the MTA has struggled to improve vaccination rates among its roughly 67,000 workers. More than 70% of transit employees are estimated to be vaccinated, according to MTA officials.

A spokesperson for the MTA stressed that the program remains in effect, and noted that it has been extended past its original one-year term. The only change is the vaccination requirement.

“The program is not being revoked,” the MTA spokesperson said in an email. “In fact, the MTA has twice extended it.”

Local 100 of the Transport Workers Union, which represents roughly 38,000 MTA workers, pushed hard to negotiate the benefit. “No other workforce in the city, probably the country, secured what TWU secured: a $500,000 payment from the employer to the families of workers who died after getting COVID,” said Pete Donohue, a union spokesperson. “We look at it that during a terrible time, we got [the benefit] for people.”

It’s not unusual for employers of workers in risky occupations — such as police, firefighters, utility company workers and transit workers, who could succumb to an industrial accident or get hit by a train on the tracks — to offer extra insurance coverage that pays if they die on the job. The coverage is often provided in addition to a regular life insurance policy.