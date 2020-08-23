Update: Coronavirus cases across the area

ST. LOUIS — Missouri is averaging an 11.5% positive rate on coronavirus tests, according to data presented Sunday.
On Sunday the state reported 818 new cases for a total of 75,075 since the start of the pandemic, and 1,426 total deaths.
St. Louis reported 46 new cases on Sunday for a total of 5,764 cases since the pandemic began, and 184 total deaths.
St. Louis County reported 151 new cases for a total of 17,872, and a total of 713 deaths. The county has averaged a 7.5% positivity rate this past week for tests administered. Over the past week, the county has administered nearly 2,800 tests per day.
St. Charles reports 5,177 total coronavirus cases and 105 deaths related to the virus.
Jefferson County reports 2,412 total cases since March and 40 total deaths. There are 649 reported active cases in the county.
There are 848 total cases reported in Franklin County, and 20 COVID-19 related deaths. Ten people from the county are hospitalized, officials said Sunday.
Illinois reported 1,893 new cases for a total of 220,178 and six new deaths for a total of 7,880.
The Metro East area reported 9,272 total cases and 276 deaths related to the coronavirus.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.