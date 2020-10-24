US hits new COVID-19 record with no end in sight

Expert: Vaccine may not come this year

While many experts and officials have worked to give hopeful estimates on when a Covid-19 will be available, that timeline remains uncertain.

National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins said Friday that while he's "cautiously optimistic" about the US having a vaccine authorized by the end of the year, he said it "might not happen and it might take longer."

But Collins added it was good news that the US has more than one vaccine candidate in development.

"If you were betting the whole thing on one vaccine, I'd be a lot more worried," he said.

His remarks came the same day drugmakers AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson announced they were set to resume their paused Covid-19 vaccine trials in the US, both of which saw health scares in participants.

And when a vaccine does get approved, experts have said it's crucial that enough Americans get it. If only half of the country is willing to get vaccinated, Collins warned, Covid-19 could stick around for years.