Vaccinated nurse contracts COVID-19; expert says Pfizer shot needed more time to work
Highlights of COVID-19, government funding law taking effect

A pharmacist holds a bottle of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Kimball Farms Nursing Care Center in Lenox, Mass., Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. Health care workers and patients at nursing homes are part of the first phase of the introduction of the vaccine. (Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle via AP)

 Ben Garver

A nurse in California tested positive for COVID-19 more than a week after receiving Pfizer Inc.’s vaccine, an ABC News affiliate reported on Tuesday, but a medical expert said the body needs more time to build up protection.

Matthew W., 45, a nurse at two different local hospitals, said in a Facebook post on Dec. 18 that he had received the Pfizer vaccine, telling the ABC News affiliate that his arm was sore for a day but that he had suffered no other side-effects.

Six days later on Christmas Eve, he became sick after working a shift in the COVID-19 unit, the report added. He got the chills and later came down with muscle aches and fatigue.

He went to a drive-up hospital testing site and tested positive for COVID-19 the day after Christmas, the report said.

Christian Ramers, an infectious disease specialist with Family Health Centers of San Diego, told the ABC News affiliate that this scenario was not unexpected.

“We know from the vaccine clinical trials that it’s going to take about 10 to 14 days for you to start to develop protection from the vaccine,” Ramers said.

“That first dose we think gives you somewhere around 50%, and you need that second dose to get up to 95%,” Ramers added. 

