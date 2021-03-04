 Skip to main content
Vaccine now available for veterans 50 and older at St. Louis-area VA clinics
ST. LOUIS — Some St. Louis-area veterans 50 and older are now eligible to receive a free vaccine, according to a Thursday announcement from the St. Louis Health Care System branch of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Veterans 50 and older who receive health care through the VA can attend vaccination events March 6, 7 and 13. Veterans who have multiple diseases are also eligible. 

Events will be Saturday and Sunday at the St. Louis County VA Clinic at 6854 Parker Road; the St. Clair County VA Clinic at 1190 Fortune Blvd.; and the St. Charles County VA Clinic at 844 Waterbury Falls Drive in O'Fallon, Mo. 

An event will also be held March 13 at Grand Hall, 2319 Chouteau Ave., in St. Louis. 

To register for an event, visit STLCOVIDVetVaccine@va.gov

To sign up for VA insurance, visit https://www.va.gov/health-care/apply/application

Signups for second doses of vaccine are offered once the first dose is administered. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Vaccine manufacturing official: You can't sacrifice safety and quality for speed

