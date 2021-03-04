Vaccine now available for veterans 50 and older at St. Louis-area VA clinics

ST. LOUIS — Some St. Louis-area veterans 50 and older are now eligible to receive a free vaccine, according to a Thursday announcement from the St. Louis Health Care System branch of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Veterans 50 and older who receive health care through the VA can attend vaccination events March 6, 7 and 13. Veterans who have multiple diseases are also eligible.

Events will be Saturday and Sunday at the St. Louis County VA Clinic at 6854 Parker Road; the St. Clair County VA Clinic at 1190 Fortune Blvd.; and the St. Charles County VA Clinic at 844 Waterbury Falls Drive in O'Fallon, Mo.

An event will also be held March 13 at Grand Hall, 2319 Chouteau Ave., in St. Louis.

To register for an event, visit STLCOVIDVetVaccine@va.gov.

To sign up for VA insurance, visit https://www.va.gov/health-care/apply/application.

Signups for second doses of vaccine are offered once the first dose is administered.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.