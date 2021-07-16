Vaccine ‘obstinance’ is fueling delta variant’s spread across America

He’s just emerging from a funk of exhaustion, muscle aches and dizziness — and he’s starting to see the vaccines in a new light.

“After being affected like this, I’m definitely into doing more research,” he said. “I would never wish that on nobody. And I wouldn’t want to give that to anybody.”

Two of Bouyer’s fellow barbers tested positive for coronavirus infections around the same time. None of them had been vaccinated.

“Those barbers never caught it in the whole year since we reopened,” said Robert “Twixx” Taylor, owner of three Fade ’Em All locations. “And then, with the delta arriving, the masks came off. That’s no coincidence.”

While the three were convalescing, Taylor got his first dose at a mini-vaccine clinic he hosted in one of his salons. He was one of 12 people to roll up a sleeve.

“Being a Black community leader — I had to get it,” Taylor said. He’s also determined to protect his 71-year-old mother, who is also vaccinated.

In Galveston County, a lot of vaccine converts would have to step forward — and fast — to keep the delta variant at bay. Keiser is still hopeful, but he’s not so sure he can persuade enough people in time.