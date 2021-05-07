Vaccines continue to be adminstered at the Dome, but health department targeting St. Louis neighborhoods

ST. LOUIS — The city health department has shifted to smaller neighborhood clinics to administer COVID-19 vaccines.
On Friday, 112 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine were given out at a clinic on 2700 Cherokee Street in south St. Louis.
Vaccines will also continue to be administered daily for walk-ins at the Dome.
The Cherokee Street vaccine event was sponsored by Casa de Salud, St. Louis Medical Reserve Corps, City of St. Louis Fire Department, Cherokee Street Community Improvement District and WJL Properties.
The health department said it would start targeting other neighborhood vaccination clinics.
