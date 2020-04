Vietnam to ship 450,000 protective suits to United States

HANOI — Vietnam has expedited the shipment of 450,000 DuPont protective suits to the United States to help health care professionals there fight the coronavirus, the U.S. Embassy in Hanoi said on Wednesday.

“The first of two initial shipments of over 450,000 made-in-Vietnam DuPont protective suits arrived in U.S. Strategic National Stockpile on April 8,” the Embassy said in a statement.

“This shipment will help protect health care professionals working on the front lines against COVID-19 in the United States and demonstrates the strength of the U.S.-Vietnam partnership,” it added.

Vietnam, which has recorded 251 coronavirus cases, with no deaths, said on Tuesday it had donated 550,000 masks to five European countries.

