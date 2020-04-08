Live

Vietnam to ship 450,000 protective suits to United States
0 comments

Vietnam to ship 450,000 protective suits to United States

  • 0
Subscribe today: $3/3 months
AP News Digest 6:30 p.m.

A man boards a plane in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam on Monday, March 16, 2020. The Vietnam government has made wearing face masks in public places compulsory from Mar. 16, 2020, in a response to the current development of COVID-19 pandemic. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some, it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh)

 Hau Dinh

HANOI — Vietnam has expedited the shipment of 450,000 DuPont protective suits to the United States to help health care professionals there fight the coronavirus, the U.S. Embassy in Hanoi said on Wednesday.

“The first of two initial shipments of over 450,000 made-in-Vietnam DuPont protective suits arrived in U.S. Strategic National Stockpile on April 8,” the Embassy said in a statement.

“This shipment will help protect health care professionals working on the front lines against COVID-19 in the United States and demonstrates the strength of the U.S.-Vietnam partnership,” it added.

Vietnam, which has recorded 251 coronavirus cases, with no deaths, said on Tuesday it had donated 550,000 masks to five European countries. 

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports