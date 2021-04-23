Virtual care spreads in Missouri health systems, home to ‘hospital without beds’

Despite calls for caution, lawmakers from both parties want to make permanent the temporary regulatory changes concerning telehealth.

Mehrotra said Medicare should not continue to reimburse providers at the same rate for virtual and in-person care, arguing virtual care should eventually cost less. He also said he expects a significant learning curve for clinicians.

“Everyone got forced to do this very, very quickly,” he said. “You have been practicing cardiology for 30 years and now all of a sudden you have telemedicine? You’re going to have to figure that out.”

Helton, on the other hand, supports payment parity because he thinks it will allow for more preventive care and lower total costs. In the long run, he said, “telemedicine is not only here to stay but will continue to grow.”

Becker, who underwent a cardiac ablation last year and is back to work rescuing people, said he’d love to continue avoiding the long drive to St. Louis to see Allen for checkups.

Allen, now in remission from cancer, said he plans to keep visiting with patients virtually.